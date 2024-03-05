uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get uniQure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QURE

uniQure Trading Down 7.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. uniQure has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.