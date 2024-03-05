uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.
uniQure Trading Down 7.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
