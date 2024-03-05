Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,052 ($13.35) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,155 ($14.66) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,099.40 ($13.95).

Shares of LON UTG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 952 ($12.08). 357,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,756. Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 834.28 ($10.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,069 ($13.57). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,007.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 963.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,721.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

