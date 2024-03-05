United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.17.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

UBCP traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

In other United Bancorp news, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 3,610 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $41,767.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,908.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,529 shares of company stock worth $63,971 in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Bancorp by 108.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the first quarter worth $261,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the second quarter worth $130,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in United Bancorp in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.