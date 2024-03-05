United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
United Fire Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $583.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.36. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $28.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on United Fire Group
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Fire Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.