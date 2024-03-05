United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $583.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.36. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

