United Natural Foods (UNFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 01/31/2024 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY24 guidance at ($0.88)-0.38 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNFI stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $892.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

