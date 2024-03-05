Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Raised to $10.00 at TD Cowen

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut Uniti Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNIT

Uniti Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of UNIT opened at $6.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -333.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,443,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 545,205 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 4,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,555,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.