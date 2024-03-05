Unity Software (U) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2024 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $33.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Unity Software was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

2/27/2024 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Unity Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Unity Software was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Unity Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/9/2024 – Unity Software had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

U traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,936,178. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,128,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 446,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,108,208.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 278,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,573,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,326 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,621,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 268,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

