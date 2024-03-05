Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $189.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $176.49 and last traded at $176.39, with a volume of 77497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.60.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $74,152,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

