Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $42.00 at UBS Group

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 286,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,671. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 56.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

