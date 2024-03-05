URU Metals (LON:URU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.50

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.66), with a volume of 1999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

URU Metals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.10. The stock has a market cap of £701,250.00, a P/E ratio of -111.84 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

URU Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.