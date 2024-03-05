Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $17.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.73.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.54. 163,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,281. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares in the company, valued at $67,531,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,531,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 201,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

