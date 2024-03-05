V2X (NYSE:VVX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVX. Raymond James cut their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. V2X has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that V2X will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth about $8,839,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of V2X during the first quarter worth about $6,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 116.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 161,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 156,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

