VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 2,210.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 268,913 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,434,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the 1st quarter worth $570,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BJK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. 582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $47.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

VanEck Gaming ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.7111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

