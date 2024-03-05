Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 589,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

