Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.24. 818,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

