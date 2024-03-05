Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,184. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

