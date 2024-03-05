Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,602,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770,282 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $370,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.77. 392,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,419. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

