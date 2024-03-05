Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 19.9% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Johns Hopkins University owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $360,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.76. 1,609,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,078. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.22. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.2865 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

