Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.84

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.84 and last traded at $150.84, with a volume of 33608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOE. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

