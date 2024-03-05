Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.