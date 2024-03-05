VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 208.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

