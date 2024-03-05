Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 965,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,531,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

