Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRCA stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,307.47% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 456,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,953.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,995,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,437,851.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,337,691 shares of company stock worth $7,938,546. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

