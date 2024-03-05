Vertcoin Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $19,523.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,175.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00614012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00126296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00051587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00218934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00153171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00043704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,872,960 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

