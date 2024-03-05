Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

VERX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

VERX opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. Vertex has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

In other Vertex news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $638,079.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,797,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,853,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,372 shares of company stock worth $4,470,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vertex by 2,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 266,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vertex by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,555,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 637,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $14,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

