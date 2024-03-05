Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Raised to $12.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Viant Technology by 112.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
