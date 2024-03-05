Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up to $9.73

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $10.10. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 1,099,357 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

