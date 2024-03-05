VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.33. 19,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,860. The company has a market cap of $977.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.97. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $63.28.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,959.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.