Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 97,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 31,726 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

