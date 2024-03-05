Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 97,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.84.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
