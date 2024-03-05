Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ACV)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ACV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,983. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,192 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,083 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,149 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

