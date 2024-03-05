Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. 12,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,736. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

