Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.28

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1565229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 11.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $147,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 23,586,395 shares of company stock valued at $147,180,451 in the last 90 days. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

