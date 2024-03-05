W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.70.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
