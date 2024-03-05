W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 52,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,351. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 540,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.