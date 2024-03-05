Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of WM opened at $206.80 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.48 and a 52 week high of $209.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

