Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $412.60

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $412.60, but opened at $391.55. Watsco shares last traded at $390.85, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.59.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
