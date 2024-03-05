WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.3% of Kenfarb & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,416. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

