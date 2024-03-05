Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cargojet (CJT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cargojet (TSE: CJT) recently:

2/27/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$160.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$121.00 to C$120.00.

1/22/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$100.00 to C$121.00.

1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$187.00 to C$184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$125.00 to C$155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Cargojet was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$102.00.

1/5/2024 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$109.00 to C$129.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Cargojet Trading Down 2.4 %

CJT stock traded down C$2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,249. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$124.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.