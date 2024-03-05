William Blair Initiates Coverage on Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rekor Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,615,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

