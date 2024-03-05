Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,740 ($34.78).
WIZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.15) to GBX 3,200 ($40.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($27.29) to GBX 2,250 ($28.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Wizz Air Stock Down 2.3 %
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
