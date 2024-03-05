Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) COO Thomas G. Cromwell Sells 38,700 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Woodward Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

