Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $419.22 or 0.00608740 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $889.04 million and $406.16 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,120,691 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

