WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$236.75.

Get WSP Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP opened at C$221.87 on Friday. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$164.32 and a twelve month high of C$223.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$197.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.