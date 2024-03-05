WSP Global’s (WSP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$217.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$236.75.

TSE WSP opened at C$221.87 on Friday. WSP Global has a one year low of C$164.32 and a one year high of C$223.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$197.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

