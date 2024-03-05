WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.43.

WW opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. WW International has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

