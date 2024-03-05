Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,822. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.