Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. Xencor has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xencor by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

