Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $51.00 at Wedbush

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.