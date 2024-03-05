Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

XMTR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Xometry from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Xometry alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Xometry

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $773.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Xometry has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,044 shares of company stock valued at $755,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Xometry by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Xometry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xometry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xometry by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.