Yellow (YELLQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th.

Yellow Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ YELLQ opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.87. Yellow has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $6.56.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

