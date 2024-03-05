YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.90

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 1309847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.